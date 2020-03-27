Steven M. Winter Sells 631 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $82,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,164.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

