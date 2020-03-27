Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

