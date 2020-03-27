Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

