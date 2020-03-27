Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,160.66 and $7,324.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00596724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

