SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $225.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.