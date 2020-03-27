Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 13,558 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $680,400.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

