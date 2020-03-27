Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 13,558 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $680,400.00.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
