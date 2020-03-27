Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WORK opened at $27.55 on Friday. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.