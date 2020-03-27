Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

