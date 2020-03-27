Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 100,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,990,082.40.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.91.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

