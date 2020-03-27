Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $9.52 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.55%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.