Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $92.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

