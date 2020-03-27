Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Grows By 500.0%

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.09 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
