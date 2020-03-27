Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Grows By 500.0%

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.09 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

