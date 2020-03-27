Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Expands By 500.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.