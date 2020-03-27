Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Expands By 500.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
