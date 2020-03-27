Short Interest in Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Declines By 56.0%

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 27th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AKO.B opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKO.B. ValuEngine downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

