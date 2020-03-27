Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Expands By 474.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 474.2% from the February 27th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 101,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

