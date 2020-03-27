Short Interest in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases By 450.0%

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Central Federal stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. Central Federal has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Federal stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.55% of Central Federal as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

