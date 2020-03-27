Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Increases By 100.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,700 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.