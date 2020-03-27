Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Increases By 100.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,700 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
