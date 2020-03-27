Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Declines By 81.7%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 27th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 974.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

