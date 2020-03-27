Short Interest in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Rises By 170.3%

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,001,000 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AON by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,058,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,137,000 after purchasing an additional 187,812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AON by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $160.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

