Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Grows By 43.7%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 27th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

