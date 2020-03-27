Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

