Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.
In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
