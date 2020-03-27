Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 1,308,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,399,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

