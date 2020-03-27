Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Shaw Communications by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shaw Communications by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,127 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,030 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

