Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.25 ($2.19).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 73.95 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $314.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.18. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.12).

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

