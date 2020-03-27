Semafo (TSE:SMF) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price target on Semafo (TSE:SMF) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

TSE:SMF opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. Semafo has a 1-year low of C$1.57 and a 1-year high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$134.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semafo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

