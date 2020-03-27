Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

