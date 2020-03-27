Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$22.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:GCG opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$15.26 and a 12-month high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,116,400.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

