Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$22.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:GCG opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$15.26 and a 12-month high of C$28.88.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,116,400.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
