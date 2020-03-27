Scotiabank Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.97 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,277,070. Also, Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total value of C$520,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,873,296. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,754.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.