Scotiabank Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$21.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.42.

In related news, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at C$638,597.40.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

