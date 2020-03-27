salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $133,738.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

