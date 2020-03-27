Ryerson Holding Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $172.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

