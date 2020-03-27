RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €30.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTL. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.79 ($49.76).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.