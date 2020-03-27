Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 115 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.83 ($2.18).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 139.92 ($1.84) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.73. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.70 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33.

In other news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 331,789 shares of company stock worth $59,362,490.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.