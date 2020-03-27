Royal Gold, Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $74,258,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

