Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 775

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Investec raised shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 718 ($9.44).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 607 ($7.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

