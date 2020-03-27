Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$41.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform underweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$46.59 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

