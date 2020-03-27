Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Insider Simon Henry Buys 500 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).
Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($49.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,752.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,141. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
