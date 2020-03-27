Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Insider Simon Henry Buys 500 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($49.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,752.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,141. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,271.24 ($56.19).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

