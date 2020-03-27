Richard F. Pops Sells 75,000 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.56. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

