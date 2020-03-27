Reviewing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and SurModics (OTCMKTS:SRDX)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -846.96% N/A -689.07% SurModics 6.40% 7.47% 5.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and SurModics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 35.06 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.75 SurModics $100.08 million 4.64 $7.59 million $0.72 47.49

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and SurModics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67

SurModics has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.64%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

SurModics beats SANUWAVE Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

