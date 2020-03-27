Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.75%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 4.57 $51.58 million $1.82 4.74 Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Opes Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

