Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):
- 3/26/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/23/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 3/9/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 3/4/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 3/3/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/27/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 2/20/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 2/11/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.