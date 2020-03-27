Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Busey Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BUSE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $828.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

