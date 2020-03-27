Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Republic Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.