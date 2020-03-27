RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $355,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,944,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,708,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.74. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

