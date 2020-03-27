Raymond James Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.13.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.