Raymond James Reiterates C$8.75 Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

