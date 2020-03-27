Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

RDN stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

