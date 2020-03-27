Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Quanterix worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $46,564.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

