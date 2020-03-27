QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 355 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.43 ($4.52).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($4.00) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

