Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Increased by B. Riley

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malibu Boats in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

